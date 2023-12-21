Woman Refuses to Let Boyfriend Come Over Because She Really Wants ‘My Own Alone Time’

A woman on Reddit is sharing the reason that she wants alone time away from her boyfriend.

In her post, the woman shared that she and her boyfriend have been together. Now, she is home from college and has been with her boyfriend everyday.

"I have to head back there soon for sports. we have been with each other everyday especially being in a ldr. I probably have seen him and spent more time w him more than my own family. But I will be getting a chance to see my family for two days when I visit another state before I go back to college," the woman said.

"Last night we slept over and had a talk with him saying that I really just want a day alone to myself to breathe and get everything sorted out. I feel agitated when we touch or when he calls me baby names mostly j feeling super stressed that touch agitates me. I also feel like I really j want my own alone time the most," she continued.

"In college i’m always with my friends and teammates everyday and I feel like I can’t take care of myself properly. I asked if I could have a day to myself and he said why not tomorrow where we would still se each other in the morning but the afternoon I can have my alone time. he was confused why I want to have my own time bc he feels like he never feels like that. I said sure about the next day and was glad we could come to some sort of agreement," the woman furthered.

She shared that they continued to see each other a lot while she was home and asserted that she just wants her own space.

"The next day we saw each other in the morning and I had a really bad sore throat. I didn’t feel good so I was glad I could have my own day to try to feel better. In the afternoon he insisted on coming or just seeing me for a little bit. We just saw each other three hours ago. I really just wanted my own space and be independent sometimes and I feel like i can never do it because of him. i told him to not come over bc I’m sick and I wanted to have my alone time. Now he is upset that he can’t come over and thinks that I don’t like him," she concluded.

People in the comments section shared their thoughts on how the woman should approach her need for space with her boyfriend.

"Listen to your spidey sense," said one person.

"You’re allowed your own space. Everyone has different needs/wants. If the relationship is going to work yall need to discuss and he needs to respect your boundaries," another person commented.

"Girl. . . I think it's time to set this guy free," a separate comment read.