Imagine Winning the Lotto Because You Checked Your Junk Folder

Do you even look at the emails piling up in your junk or spam email folders?

Do you ever clean the folders out or do you have hundreds or even thousands just sitting there for who knows how long?

Most of us have several email addresses from current personal ones to those we just never deactivated. Then there's our work email, and if you have more than one job then there's even more junk folders sitting there.

We love those spam folders because they sift out the scams and other junk that we care absolutely zero about. Every once in awhile we're guided to check them if we're expecting an email from someone or some place new, but for the most part those folders are life-savers.

Enter a 54-year-old woman from Michigan, remaining anonymous, who decided to browse her spam folder before deleting when something caught her eye.

An email jumped off her screen saying that she'd won more than $200,000. Although she was pretty confident it was a phishing scam, she stopped just short of deleting it and thank goodness she did.

The email really was legit from the Michigan Lottery. Apparently, she won more than $200,000 after a random drawing with other lotto players who earn automatic entries for playing Michigan's BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot games online.

I didn’t know that by playing certain games online I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, so I was confused when I came across an email from the Michigan Lottery in my spam folder saying I’d won a $207,199 BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot prize. After looking into it, I figured out how I had earned the entries, and then I checked three different times to make sure the email was real. This win is so exciting and couldn’t have come at a better time!

If you play any online lottery games it clearly pays (pardon the pun) to check your junk folders.

