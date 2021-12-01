YouTube’s Top Trending Video of 2021 Shows a Man Being Buried Alive

Do you know what the most-viewed trending YouTube video of 2021 is? Hint: It's probably your worst nightmare.

YouTube has unveiled its year-end data, including its top trending video of 2021: "I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive," uploaded by popular YouTube creator and influencer MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson.

Over the course of roughly two days, Donaldson actually spent 50 hours laying inside of a coffin.

The coffin, which was rigged with cameras to catch all of the action (or, uh, inaction?), included a makeshift toilet. It was also padded with pillows and blankets to make the claustrophobic experience at least somewhat tolerable.

During the stunt, MrBeast stayed in contact with the rest of his team using walkie-talkies.

Watch the video below, if you dare:

MrBeast also nabbed YouTube's top spot for U.S. creator of the year thanks to his 75.7 million subscribers.

So, who is MrBeast?

One of the top creators on YouTube's platform, 23-year-old Donaldson and his friends create viral videos with competitions and challenges that typically involve big prize money. MrBeast is often credited with helping popularize the genre of epic stunts for prizes on YouTube. He's also become a philanthropist in the process.

MrBeast currently has six YouTube channels dedicated to gaming, shorts, reaction videos, philanthropy and more. Overall, he has 81.2 million subscribers and over 13.5 billion total views across all his multi-channel videos.

Coming in at YouTube's No. 2 trending spot this year is Dream's "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters," followed by Mark Rober's "Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (Who Gets Arrested)." The Weeknd's full Super Bowl LV Halftime Show comes in at No. 4.

YouTube has also revealed its Top 3 music videos of 2021. The top video spot goes to Pooh Shiesty for "Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk)". The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" comes in shortly behind him, followed by Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."