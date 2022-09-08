Zac Efron Finally Addresses Jaw Plastic Surgery Rumor

Zac Efron has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors over the last year and now he is expelling the reason why his appearance has changed.

The "High School Musical" actor, who is now 34-years-old, was recently asked during an interview with Men's Health about the validity behind those rumors of plastic surgery after looking notably different in an Earth Day PSA last April.

In the interview, he does admit that his appearance looks different and goes on to share that his looks changed after he fell at his home and broke his jaw in November 2013.

As for how it happened, he said that he shattered his jaw by running through his house with socks on. He hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face.

Efron said of the outcome of the incident: "The masseters just grew.They just got really, really big."

As for what he thinks about others believing that he had undergone a procedure, he said: "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do. I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work."

Efron also notes that it was his mother who originally told him that his appearance had begun to change - the eventual name for his changing appearance would go on to be named "jaw-gate."

A broken jaw is not the only injury that he has sustained throughout the years. Efron also described various other interviews such as: a dislocated shoulder and torn ACL to a broken wrist and blown-out back. Those happened when he was training.