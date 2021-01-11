Vanessa Hudgens Shared a Zac Efron Meme and It’s All Because of Trump

Vanessa Hudgens has won the internet.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday (January 9) to share a hilarious High School Musical meme addressing President Donald Trump's permanent social media suspension.

“Finally,” she captioned the post, which features her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron.

The iconic moment in High School Musical 2 when Efron's character Troy gives Gabriella a necklace with his initial has become an easily customizable meme in recent years, with screenshots of the scene edited by people inserting their own meaning for the “T” initial, including phrases like, “No, T as in trans rights.”

In light of the recent political controversy, an Instagram user edited the screen grab to say, “No Gabriella, T as in Trump's Twitter is suspended" and the HSM star shared it to her official Instagram account.

Twitter permanently banned Trump's account last week, stating in a blog post that it was due to the risk of “further incitement to violence” after the president's supporters rioted through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Besides sharing the topical throwback meme, the Princess Switch star has been actively calling for Trump’s impeachment on social media, often sharing infographics and statistics on her Instagram Story.

@vanessahudgens on Instagram

Fans, followers, and even some celeb friends praised her for throwing it back to her High School Musical days with the initial necklace meme.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner commented, “Omg” with three crying-laughing emojis, Aly & AJ’s Aly Michalka wrote, “YES” alongside a crying emoji, and Francia Raisa added, "Best one!"

The post comes 10 years after Hudgens and Efron were an item. The two met in 2005 while filming the first High School Musical movie and dated until 2010. Hudgens later dated actor Austin Butler for nine years but has recently been romantically linked to Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker.