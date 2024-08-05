Zac Efron Responds After Pool Accident Hospitalization in Spain

Zac Efron released a short but sweet statement after his hospitalization in Spain.

"Happy and healthy – thanks for the well wishes," the Iron Claw actor wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday (Aug. 4).

In the photo, Efron is pictured working out with dumbbells and an exercise ball in the sun.

Efron was treated after being involved in an unspecified pool incident in Ibiza on Friday (Aug. 2) while on vacation.

READ MORE: Zac Efron's Training for 'The Iron Claw' Became an Obsession

According to Entertainment Tonight, Efron was taken to the hospital after a "minor swimming incident" at a Spanish villa.

He was allegedly found in the pool by two employees who pulled him out of the water and helped him receive treatment.

The beloved High School Musical actor was later discharged from the hospital the following morning on Saturday (Aug. 3).

It was reportedly only a precautionary measure but fans became concerned after learning of the news.

"Zac Efron needs to be placed in a box with fragile tape wrapped in bubble wrap," one fan tweeted with crying emojis.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment and cited a quote from Anna Kendrick's memoir that noted, "Based on his thrill-seeking recreational activities I suspect some small part of Zac genuinely believes he’s immortal."

In 2022, he revealed that he "almost died" after shattering his jaw in an accident in 2013 that required extensive surgery to correct.

Efron also contracted a serious illness in 2019 while filming his adventure series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea and was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia.

The star has also struggled with his mental health, including bouts of insomnia, depression and agoraphobia.

He also entered a rehab facility in 2013 to seek treatment for alcohol and substance abuse and has been sober since June 2013.