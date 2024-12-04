Are You ‘Zebra Striping’ at Holiday Parties This Year?

Have you ever been at a bar and everyone you're with is doing shots?

You're over it, though, feeling too drunk or simply wanting to slow down. So when it's time, you throw your head back but actually toss the shot over your shoulder while everyone else is swigging another.

I've so been there. Then there's walking around with water on the rocks with lime as another trick to keep that annoying drunk trying to ply you with another toast at your company Christmas party. It's not you aren't having a glass of wine or three, you're just spreading them out because you have to work the next day with two more Christmas parties that week.

It's called "Zebra Striping," and it's an old trend that now has a name. This new term for an old idea will definitely help keep you sober-ish throughout the night or slow you down during this crazy season of get-togethers where the wine is flowing, and the toasts keep coming.

If you haven't figured it out, the term zebra striping comes from alternating between a glass of wine or your favorite martini and alcohol-free drinks like a glass of water or a soda. Basically, you avoid two boozy drinks in a row like the alternating black and white stripes of a zebra.

According to The Guardian, it's the go-to strategy to keep you from getting too drunk, especially during the busy party season. So have that drink but go booze-free on the next one. Some people are nervous sippers in social situations, too so this is a perfect solution to prevent overdoing it.

Not only does zebra striping literally cut your alcohol consumption in half, but it also keeps you hydrated if your booze-free drink is water and can save you money if drinks at the get-together aren't included.

