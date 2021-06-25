‘Zoey 101′ Stars Show Support for Britney Spears and #FreeBritney Movement

Which Zoey 101 cast members showed support for Britney Spears in the #FreeBritney movement?

Following the "Toxic" singer's conservatorship hearing, two former Nickelodeon stars spoke out about Britney on social media.

Paul Butcher, who portrayed Zoey's little brother, Dustin Brooks, shared a selfie with #FreeBritney before writing an emotional post.

"It breaks my heart hearing what Britney had to say and hearing what she's been through," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "From someone who's known her first hand, I used to be in awe and look up to her as a kid in pure wonder. She always had the kindest heart and has always had a magic about her, a light."

He later added, "My prayer is that she gets to live the life SHE wants to live."

Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow on the show, shared a series of informative posts about Britney's speech.

"I support her," she wrote. In follow-up posts, she added, "This is f--king heartbreaking. WTF? This is so horrible."

In 2005, it was reported to the Denver Post that Britney “proceeded to scream that Alexa was an ‘evil little girl,’" while on the set of Zoey 101 and that she should watch herself or she "will never work in this town again!”

A Jamie Lynn spokesperson told the outlet, “Jamie Lynn and another girl on the set were having problems, as 13-year-olds do. Britney did have words with the girl, but felt she was sticking up for her sister.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has not addressed Britney since the conservatorship hearing. However, she did disable her Instagram comments following significant backlash. According to The Blast, Jamie Lynn was named a trustee for a trust that was set up for Britney's kids, Jayden and Sean.

Although she hasn't spoken about the conservatorship itself, she did call out the Framing Britney Spears documentary that was released in February 2021.

“Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better,” she wrote in an Instagram Story according to People.

See some of the cast's posts, below.

