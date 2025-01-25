10 Awesome Uses for Dryer Sheets Can That Save You Money, Too

Have you ever used a dryer sheet to tame static on your hair or clothing? I have, and it works. You just rub the sheet along your locks or wherever that cling is happening on your clothing.

Here are so many other fantastic uses, too. I discovered these favorites thanks to the Taste of Home website, The Spruce website, and Southern Living. What's so great about these the dryer sheet can replace other cleaning products you usually buy and save you money.

SHINE FIXTURES

Any fixtures in your bathroom or kitchen that look best singing bright, like chrome, can always shine by simply getting a dryer sheet damp and wiping them down.

CLEAN SHOWER DOOR

Because dryer sheets contain detergent, they're also perfect for cleaning soap scum and grime off of shower doors. Get your dryer sheet damp, then wipe down your shower doors. Just rinse away the residue afterward.

CLEAN STOVE

Even a week after dried-on food has riddled the inside of your stove and stovetop, you can use a dryer sheet to scrub away the food after soaking the dryer sheet for about 10-15 minutes.

REMOVE BURNT FOOD

Burned-on food in pots and pans is the worst, but you can easily remove it by soaking your pots and pans overnight in a dryer sheet.

REMOVE DUST/PET HAIR/DEODORANT

Dryer sheets can be used as dust rags to wipe down anything dusty, from baseboards to side tables. They also easily pick up pet hair, which will immediately cling to them. Wiping down your electronics is easy, too.

Also, those deodorant stains are easily removed by simply rubbing them away with one, too.

WIPE INSIDE OF CAR

A dryer sheet easily grabs dust on the surfaces inside your car, making for a quick, easy wipe down.

DEODORIZE

A dryer sheet will remove smells and add freshness from the bottom of your trashcan to underneath your car seat, even inside your sneakers or boots. Clothing like coats or camping gear not used regularly is another perfect place for dryer sheets.

SHARPEN SCISSORS

Simply run a dryer sheet along the blade, and voila.

STAIN REMOVAL

From deodorant and paint on brushes to crayons on walls, dryer sheets are a lifesaver. Just wipe away.

REPEL MOSQUITOS

Feel free to put a dryer sheet in your belt loop or tuck it inside clothing, for example, to keep mosquitos away. Most insects, including mosquitos, hate the smell.

