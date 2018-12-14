10 Biggest Celebrity Instagram Posts of All Time

You knew this post had to be on this list somewhere, right? Kylie Jenner kept her entire pregnancy a secret from fans and media, so when she posted this photo to Instagram, fans flipped out. Just five days after the birth of baby Stormi, the daughter of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, the reality TV/social star and lip-kit queen let the world in on her 9-month secret. Stormi grips her mom's thumb in the adorable photo, simply captioned "Stormi Webster" with an angel emoji. Add the shock of the reveal to the cuteness of the photo, and multiply that by Kylie's fame and impact online, and you get the most-liked celebrity Instagram post ever, with over 18 million "likes" and nearly 2 million comments.