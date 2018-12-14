10 Biggest Celebrity Instagram Posts of All Time
Is it just us, or does it feels like Instagram has (somehow) gotten even bigger in 2018? As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at some of the biggest Instagram posts. Whether it was tributes to lost love ones or celebrations of new life, some 2018 IG posts have racked up more "hearts" than we can count.
When it comes to Instagram followers, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and pop star Selena Gomez might be the current king and queen, but were they able to nab a spot or two on this updated list of the most-liked IG posts ever?
This updated top 10 list includes some classic posts the world collectively freaked out over from the past few years (hi, Beyoncé!), but keep your eyes peeled because are a bunch of new posts from 2018 gunning for that top spot.
Do you think you know which stars' IG posts are the biggest of all time? Take a second to think, then scroll down to see the current top 10 biggest celebrity Instagram posts ever.
- 10
Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant Reveal
Selena Gomez revealed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus, but it was a September 2017 Instagram post that shook the world. Selena posted a shot of her and best friend (and actress) Francia Raisa, holding hands in hospital beds. Gomez used the post to reveal she had had a kidney transplant over the summer, due to complications with lupus. In the caption Gomez updated her fans on why she had been "laying low" and thank her family and team of doctors for helping her get through and heal from the surgery.
- 9
Cristiano Ronaldo Vacations With His Son and Girlfriend
Just one entry in and we already have a post from 2018! With over 148 million followers, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has more fans on Instagram than anyone else, so it's no surprise he's on this list at least once. In this IG post from July 2018, the hunky athlete poses for an adorable family photo while on vacation with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez.
- 8
Beyoncé Announces She's Pregnant With Twins
When Beyoncé posts to Instagram, it often feels like the entire world knows. Especially when it's huge news like a pregnancy announcement. In February 2017, Bey took to IG to share the joyous news that she and Jay-Z were expecting twins, posting a now-famous shot of the pop diva surrounded by flowers. Fun fact: This is also the oldest post on the list, and still in the top 10, showing just how much impact Bey's had on the platform for awhile.
- 7
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces the Birth of
More Ronaldo! In November 2017 the soccer player posted this heartwarming shot announcing his partner Georgina Rodríguez had given birth to their baby girl, Alana Martina. The new bundle of joy is Cristiano's fourth child after twins Mateo and Ava Maria, and oldest son Cristiano Jr., pictured here in the delivery room, with scrubs on like dad.
- 6
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Juventus
Yup, more Ronaldo. Are you really surprised? We told you he's the king of Instagram. His highest entry on this list, with over 12.2 million "likes," is a photo he posted in July 2018, announcing he had signed with professional Italian soccer club Juventus F.C.
- 5
XXXTentacion's First and Only Post
In May, almost exactly a month before his tragic murder on June 18, 2018, 20-year-old controversial rapper XXXTentacion posted this, his first and only Instagram post. Simply captioned "LOVE IS WAR," his future album SKINS album, released posthumously in December 2018, would use a similar shot for the cover art, flipped right-side-up.
- 4
Ariana Grande's Tribute to Mac Miller
After Mac Miller's tragic death by overdoes on September 7, 2018, many fans wondered if Ariana Grande, who had famously dated the rapper for about two years, would stay or post anything. The two hadn't been a couple for months, but they were undoubtably special people in each other's lives. When Ariana posted this somber, black-and-white shot of Mac looking up at what we assume is her just a day later, it quickly became one of the most "liked" Instagram posts. RIP Mac.
- 3
Justin Bieber Announces Hailey Baldwin Engagement
This past July, Justin Bieber broke some fans' hearts with a single post. Bieber posted a photo set with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin (Bieber, now), announcing the two had become engaged just two days prior, on July 27, 2018. In the lengthy, but heartwarming, caption, Justin praises Hailey, writing, "you make me so much better," and also that Hailey is, "the love of my life... I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else." Since posting the announcement, the couple were secretly married this past September.
- 2
Kylie Jenner's Baby Stormi Turns 1 Month Old
Just a month after revealing she had given birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018, Kylie Jenner gave fans their second glimpse at her baby girl. We couldn't even see her face, but fans obviously felt some kind of way seeing Kylie cradling her little girl because the post racked up over 13 million "likes," becoming the 2nd-most liked celebrity post ever on IG.
- 1
Kylie Jenner Announces the Birth of Daughter Stormi
You knew this post had to be on this list somewhere, right? Kylie Jenner kept her entire pregnancy a secret from fans and media, so when she posted this photo to Instagram, fans flipped out. Just five days after the birth of baby Stormi, the daughter of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, the reality TV/social star and lip-kit queen let the world in on her 9-month secret. Stormi grips her mom's thumb in the adorable photo, simply captioned "Stormi Webster" with an angel emoji. Add the shock of the reveal to the cuteness of the photo, and multiply that by Kylie's fame and impact online, and you get the most-liked celebrity Instagram post ever, with over 18 million "likes" and nearly 2 million comments.