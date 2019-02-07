Is it just me or does 1999 feel like a lifetime ago? Twenty years ago was a time of bubblegum pop music, boy bands, teen movies and fashion trends that were, like, so totally ‘90s… even on the red carpet. Lauryn Hill, Madonna and the Backstreet Boys were just some of the big names to grace the 41st Annual Grammy Awards two decades ago at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Fast forward to 2019: We’re only a few days out from this year’s 61st Annual Grammy Awards set to take place at Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center. With nominees including music powerhouses Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Drake, fans are in for a star-studded evening. But before we head into the iconic Grammys weekend, let’s take a look back at the hottest red carpet styles, memorable nominees and best moments from 1999.