2018 King of Social Media: Will BTS, Harry Styles, EXO or Someone Else Take the Crown? (ROUND 1)

Does your fave have what it takes to rule over the kingdom of social media? PopCrush's Kings & Queens of Social Media Contest is a month-long competition to determine 2018's reigning social media pop royalty.

PopCrush's annual Kings & Queens of Social Media competition kicks off today, with twelve of pop culture's biggest stars in the running for the ultimate social crown. The best part? YOU get to choose who wins!

Will it be superstar South Korean group BTS? Dreamy post-1D Harry Styles? What about beloved K-pop band EXO?

Justin Bieber, Jacob Sartorius, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Zayn, SHINee, Troye Sivan and Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie are also all in the running.

The battle starts now: Place your vote for 2018's King of Social Media! This round ends on Tuesday, July 17 at noon (EST).