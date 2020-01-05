2020 Golden Globe Awards: Red Carpet Photos

Awards season is officially kicking off for 2020! The 77th Golden Globe Awards is set to take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California tonight (Sunday, Jan. 5). This year's festivities is hosted by comedian and actor, Ricky Gervais.

Some of tonight's nominees include Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver, to name a few. With some of our favorite celebs getting ready to hit the red carpet, we can't wait to see what looks they'll be rocking tonight.

Check out the best red carpet moments from the Golden Globe Awards, which air at 8 PM ET.