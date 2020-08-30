2020 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals + More (PHOTOS)

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards looked extremely different this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that didn't stop a handful of music stars from strutting their stuff at the step and repeat.

Due to health and safety concerns, the red carpet was socially distanced and only a limited number of stars took part in it. Additionally, interviews took place six feet apart.

The 2020 MTV VMAs took place on Sunday (August 30), airing live and pre-recorded portions of the show on MTV. The performances and show itself were filmed around New York City.

Countless artists gave their debut performances of their newly released singles during quarantine: Miley Cyrus performed "Midnight Sky" while BTS gave their first live performance of "Dynamite." Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga also gave their debut performance of "Rain On Me." Other performers included The Weeknd, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat and Da Baby.

See what the stars wore for the big event, below:

Check out photos from the 2020 MTV VMAs, below: