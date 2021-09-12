From meat dresses to purple pasties, the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet has delivered some of the most iconic, memorable and, at times, cringe-worthy sartorial statements of any red carpet since the event first kicked off in 1984.

Bypassing the inherent formality of similar music award ceremonies such as the GRAMMYs, the more irreverent VMAs show has allowed its attendees and honorees to showcase their playful fashion sensibilities — from barely-there, see-through slip dresses and thongs (courtesy of Rose McGowan) to powder blue, faux fur bra tops and matching hair (we're looking at you, Gwen Stefani!).

Of course, the 2021 VMAs (Sept. 12) red carpet was no different, as artists such as Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Kim Petras and more turned heads with their over-the-top fits.

2021 MTV VMAs: Standout Red Carpet Moments Below, see the most unforgettable fashion looks from Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Fox, Doja Cat and more from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet!