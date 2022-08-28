Today's biggest pop stars and musicians strutted their stuff on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday night (Aug. 28).

The iconic award show kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8PM ET. Fans can tune in on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J will host the show with Minaj accepting the Video Vanguard Award in addition to Red Hot Chili Peppers being honored with the Global Icon Award.

The show will feature A-list talent including performances from Minaj, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Khalid and more.