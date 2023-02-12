2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List: Find Out What Songs Rihanna Performed

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show set list was, as expected, full of hits.

The pop superstar and Fenty mogul hit the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday night (Feb. 12), where she delivered a medley of her greatest career-spanning smash singles, as well as a handful of covers.

Wearing a red jumpsuit, Rihanna descended to the stage atop a floating platform. On stage and surrounded by backup dancers wearing white jumpsuits, she put on a sleek show featuring hits such as "Diamonds," "Wild Thoughts" and "Rude Boy."

Perhaps surprisingly, the superstar did not have any surprise guests join her during her set, though longtime mentor and collaborator Jay-Z was in the crowd.

During the Feb. 9 Halftime Show press conference, Rihanna called creating her set list the "biggest challenge."

"That was the hardest hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes, that's the challenge, so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So it’s difficult. You know, some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s gonna be okay. But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down," she teased.

See Rihanna's full Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show set list, below:

Bitch Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In the World)

We Found Love (interpolated with S&M)

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights (Kanye West cover)

Run This Town (Jay-Z cover)

Umbrella

Diamonds

