Adele’s New Album No Longer Releasing in September: Report

Adele's fourth studio album's release date has reportedly been delayed.

On Thursday (June 25), a member of the "Hello" singer's management team, Jonathan Dickins, confirmed in a Music Week interview that the record will no longer be released in September.

“It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready,” Dickins said.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops," he continued, seemingly referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’ll come when it’s ready," he adding, sharing that he "can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

Back in March, producer, songwriter and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder revealed to The Sun that he was working on Adele's upcoming project as a songwriter and producer. “I’ll just say that she sounds better than ever," he teased at the time.

In February, Adele made the big announcement concerning her upcoming album's original release date at her friend Laura Dockrill’s wedding.It was originally planned to drop in September.

The record will follow her third full-length studio album, 25, and will mark the first new music from Adele in almost five years.