Fan Documents ‘Bizarre’ Experience After Adele Borrows His Pride Flag at Her Show

A fan on Twitter documented his "bizarre" experience after Adele borrowed his Pride flag for a concert over the weekend.

The "Hello" superstar took the stage in London for a series of festival performances in Hyde Park. The shows corresponded with Pride, and Adele was apparently looking for a Pride flag to use during her set.

In a heartwarming thread about "the most random night of my life," Twitter user @DeanWilliam wrote that the legendary singer's team spotted him in the audience with a flag wrapped around his shoulders and asked to borrow it.

He originally had a general admission ticket for the show, but the singer's team upgraded his and his friend's tickets after he agreed to loan the flag. The pair were enjoying the festival in the luxury of the Diamond VIP section when Adele surprised them with an even more impressive upgrade.

"After two songs the MOST BIZARRE moment of my life happened," he wrote. "[Adele], in front of 65,000 people asks where Jack and Dean are and calls us over the barrier!" He explained hit-maker "wanted to give us the best seats in the house."

The duo got to watch up close and personal — and then the night got even better.

Adele performed "When We Were Young" while wrapped in the loaned flag. "I cried," Dean wrote about the emotional experience.

"To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride [Adele] sung Love Is A Game, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss," Dean tweeted. "I'll never forget this night and this pride."

While the Twitter user didn't take a video of the moment Adele called him and his friend closer to the stage, he said that someone sent one his way. Check out his thread and watch the clip below:

Adele included a photo of herself wrapped in a Pride flag in a series of photos on Instagram after her weekend of performances.

"My heart is absolutely full!! I’ll never forget these shows with you, slap bang in the middle of London, outdoors, during Pride weekend," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

The "Easy On Me" singer thanked her team, fans and everyone involved.

Check out the pics below: