Here’s What Fans Think About Adele’s Long-Awaited New Single ‘Easy on Me’

Adele has returned to music and all is right in the world.

On Thursday (Oct. 14), the hit-maker released the first song off her upcoming fourth studio album, 30, which drops Nov. 19.

"Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me," she sings on the sweeping ballad.

The video plays almost a continuation of her smash single, "Hello," before transitioning from black and white into color, signifying her rebirth.

Watch the stunning music video, below.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it three years ago," Adele said of her upcoming record in a statement. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

Considering the coronavirus pandemic and her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, Adele has been put through the wringer and has had quite the past couple of years.

"I've learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," the singer continued. "I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Naturally, fans can't get enough of the empowering sentiment behind the song, or Adele's breathtaking vocals.

See some of the best reactions, below.