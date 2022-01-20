The Quebec estate where Adele's music video for "Easy On Me" was filmed is currently for sale.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the massive estate on 173 acres is made up of six buildings with tons of vines and trees.

Adele's "Easy On Me" music video has over 224 million views as of publishing time and premiered only three months ago on Oct. 14, 2021.

If you've got $4.4 million laying around and are in the market for a sweeping Canadian estate, you can sit in the very same spot where Adele sits in the video with sheets of music flying around her.

Adele "Easy On Me" Music Video

The picturesque estate is located in Sutton, Quebec, and has a total of 14 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. You may recognize the gorgeous ballroom of Chapelle Ste-Agnès, Domaine Dumont in the gallery below.

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Music Video Location: See Inside the Estate Take a look at the luxurious 173-acre estate with a vineyard for sale in Quebec where Adele's "Easy On Me" was filmed.