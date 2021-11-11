Adele Was ‘Embarrassed’ by Divorce

Adele was left feeling embarrassed and devastated following her very public divorce.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story, the "Easy on Me" singer candidly discusses her 2019 breakup (and eventual divorce) from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“I didn’t really know myself,” Adele says. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn’t like who I was.”

The superstar admits that she struggled with her very private family matter being in the tabloids and having people she didn't know speculate about her situation.

“It made me really sad,” she shares. “Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work... it f---ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

After their split, Adele moved to Los Angeles and befriended fellow entertainers who are in the industry and can relate to her struggles. She became friends with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie among others.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” Adele says. "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, 'I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.'"

The singer completed her fourth album, 30, in the midst of her divorce. After initially being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 will be released on Nov. 19.

Today, Adele is dating sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele and Konecki have a 9-year-old son together named Angelo.