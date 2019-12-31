Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are not only living their best lives separately but are even more so doing it together. From red carpets to family time, this power couple is definitely #relationshipgoals.

Rodriguez is well aware of all his blessings and wanted to honor them in a new video on his YouTube channel. The 24-minute video showed fans what it's like to like his life. But since it's clear that JLo is a major part of his life, she's there in just about every other moment (or more) in the clip. It also showed the moment he popped the question.

"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," he captioned a shortened version of the video on his Instagram. "Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love."

He finished the message with lots of gratitude. "Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!" he wrote.

Watch the full video below.