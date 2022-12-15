TikTok Star Ali Spice Dead at 21 Following Hit-and-Run

TikTok star Ali Spice has died. She was 21.

The social media influencer, real name Alexandra Dulin, was one of three people killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident on a Florida highway, her father revealed to Fox 35 Orlando.

"It's still not real. We still have moments of disbelief," James Dulin told the news outlet.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a Florida Highway Patrol said that a driver in a Toyota Tacoma was going in the wrong direction on cross-peninsular State Road 44 when the truck crashed into the car that Ali Spice was in, killing her and two others.

Not much is known at this time about the driver of the Tacoma other than the fact that the driver was male and that he took off on foot following the crash. The vehicle is currently in police custody and is being searched for clues to identify the driver.

On Instagram, Ali Spice's family asked her followers to not "use social media as a vehicle to hurt someone by accusing them of the crime that took her life," and asked for them to allow the Florida authorities to "do their job."

Speaking to News 6, Dunlin said that despite "all of this attention" on his late daughter, "there were two other lives lost" during the accident.

"And another young man in the hospital, and as much as she’s drawing attention, I think that that attention should be spread to the other valuable lives that have been affected and the families that are going through what we’re going through," Dunlin told the station.

A memorial service and "celebration of life" for Ali Spice is currently being planned, according to her family.

Prior to her passing, Ali Spice built a large following on TikTok, where she amassed over 919,000 followers by sharing dancing videos and posting about her life as a Hooters server.

However, her TikTok account has been removed following her death. It's unclear why.

Elsewhere, Ali Spice was active on Twitch and Instagram. She has 98,000 followers on the latter.

According to the New York Post, the social media star was briefly under fire in January after she complained about the small tip she received during one of her shifts at Hooters.