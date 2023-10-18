Alicia Silverstone Stars in Erotic Thriller ‘The Bird and the Bee’

Alicia Silverstone is to star in the erotic thriller The Bird and the Bee.

The 47-year-old actress has been cast opposite Karl Glusman in the sexually charged picture from director Justin Kelly.

The film wrapped production this week after being shot under a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement amid the ongoing actors strike. It tells the story of a successful executive (Silverstone) as she fights back against a scorned young lover (Glusman) after he takes his obsession too far.

The script has been penned by Atlantis actor Jack Donnelly while producers include Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.

Kelly has described The Bird and the Bee as "a unique take on a twisted romance that I'm thrilled to bring to life because it's not only a great story but also an exciting departure from my previous films."

The director told Deadline: "I'm honored to work with the iconic Alicia Silverstone for the second time (after King Cobra) as well as the uber-talented Karl Glusman – their on-screen chemistry is electric.

"A big thank you to Yale Productions for our third collaboration together, SAG for blessing us with an interim agreement, and my incredible cast and crew. I cannot wait to share this film with the world."

Kelly also reserved praise for Donnelly's "brilliant" script.

He said: "I immediately pictured the look and vibe of the many great '80s and '90s erotic thrillers – stylish, moody and sexy."

Producers Levine and Beckerman added: "We are thrilled to be working with Justin on a third film. His presence is always a sure sign of an artistic and thought-provoking story with a depth to every shot that has become a signature of his work."