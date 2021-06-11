Alicia Silverstone says people have been mispronouncing her name for almost her entire career.

On Thursday (June 10), the Clueless star revealed the correct pronunciation of her name in a TikTok video. According to the actress, it's pronounced, "Uh-lee-see-uh," not "Uh-lee-sha."

"It doesn't bother me, but my sweet mama didn't like it. So for her... get it right!" Silverstone added in a comment.

The actress delivered her pronunciation lesson via a TikTok duet, which was stitched to a viral video from a user named Mahogany Lox, who asked people what their real name is compared to what people call them.

Silverstone joined in on the trend after Kesha joked that her name is not pronounced "ketchup."

"Just an FYI... it’s Ali-SEE-yuh," Silverstone captioned her video. She also shared a few different mispronunciations she's heard over the years, setting the record straight once and for all.

Silverstone joined the short-form video platform on June 4. The 44-year-old actress and mother posted two videos as her Clueless character, Cher Horowitz.

In her first video, Silverstone took part in the "as if" challenge, recreating one of her most iconic scenes from Clueless. Her TikTok included her 10-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki, who she jokingly shoved before embracing him in a hug.

In just a week, Silverstone has amassed over 2 million followers and 57 million views for her three videos on the platform.

"Thank you for the incredible welcome TikTok!" she wrote alongside one of her TikTok videos. "I'm totally feeling the love."