Alicia Silverstone’s 9-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki, doesn’t care what anyone thinks of his awesome long hair.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday (September 28) to open up about how Bear responded after being bullied for his super long locks, as well as how she adores him for staying true to himself despite the harsh criticism.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," she shared on Instagram. "After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’”

The 43-year-old actress was relieved that the experience didn’t pressure him to conform to gender norms. She praised his unwavering confidence.

“He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”

In the Instagram post, the Clueless star likened his hair style to other “very handsome men” such as Harry Styles, Brad Pitt and Jason Mamoa.