Amber Heard took to Twitter to address criticism over attire she wore while touring a Turkish mosque.

The 34-year-old actress is currently visiting Istanbul, following her appearance at ex-husband Johnny Depp's trial in London. On Saturday (August 16), she shared a photo of what she wore while visiting a mosque, which included a pink headscarf and a sheer white top.

“Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…” she captioned the Instagram.

Twitter users slammed the Aquaman star for apparently not dressing appropriately when she visited the mosques.

"Oh, she's so respectful right? At a religious ground showing off her breasts in a see-through blouse... she'll put a scarf over her head, but a bra? Nah... This pic sums up how fake and phoney #AmberHeard really is. A walking contradiction," one user wrote.



"Mosques are beautiful, yes, but they’re not props for your instagram selfies, especially if somebody is praying in the background. You should delete those disrespectful pictures. @realamberheard," another added.

Heard responded by sharing an article that directly referenced her choice of clothing and defended herself.

“Ill make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved," Heard replied, seemingly unfazed by the criticism.

Do you think Heard's clothing was inappropriate?