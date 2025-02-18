American Farmers Fed Up by Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze, Billions of Promised Dollars in Limbo

Farmers across the U.S. are demanding answers and seeking clarity as they await contract payments from the United States Department of Agriculture amid President Donald Trump’s flurry of freezes on a number of federal programs and grants—some of which directly benefit the farming industry.

Many farmers responsible for everything from producing grain to cattle to fresh produce have signed contracts with the USDA to receive funding to improve their water systems, soil, and facilities, upgrade equipment, enhance their conservation and environmental efforts, and more.

In many cases, farmers who were approved for federal funding have invested tens of thousands of dollars of their own money upfront to finance improvement projects that ultimately benefit American consumers.

Now these farmers, some of whom voted for Trump and who are waiting on payments on contracts and reimbursements from USDA programs, are unsure when, or even if, they will receive previously promised funds, with “billions at stake,” according to Georgia’s Now Habersham.

One his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order directing the USDA to freeze funds for a number of mostly conservation-related farming programs previously designated under the Biden administration.

According to Reuters, the impact of these suddenly frozen contracts has "been immediate and wide-ranging, from cash assistance for ranchers to fix cattle watering systems to help for corn growers wanting to plant cover crops that curb wind erosion."

One Colorado farmer who has been trying to refinance his farm was reportedly recently told by a lender that they are now unable to consider government funding—often relied on by farmers—as part of his income, despite him having ongoing USDA contracts that are now seemingly in limbo, but not exactly canceled.

In Maryland, another farmer is currently out $50,000 after installing $100,000 in solar panels in 2025, half of which were supposed to be reimbursed via a federal grant through the Rural Energy for America Program. The grant was approved last year but as of February, WDSU News reports the farm, which provides fresh produce, has yet to receive any promised funding.

According to Iowa Public Radio, the state's Iowa Soybean Association say "nearly $11 million is owed to hundreds of farmers for work completed in 2024" with over $86 million in future payments in jeopardy.

The agriculture industry has faced a number of challenges and strains in recent years thanks to unreliable weather, inflation, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, trade conflicts and other mounting issues. American farmers have been left struggling to navigate this series of challenges as they work to feed the country.

During a hearing at the Senate Agriculture Committee earlier this month, Rob Larew of the National Farmers Union said that the USDA funding delays are "adding to that economic pressure in the countryside."

Meanwhile, IPR reports federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration "did not have authority to block funding that was appropriated by Congress," but that hasn't stopped the freezes and there are still legal challenges ahead.

A USDA spokesperson told IPR that the department's newly confirmed secretary, Brooke Rollings, will "make determinations" regarding funding allocations "as soon as possible" as the Trump administration continues its efforts to slash federal spending across government sectors.