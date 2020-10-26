Celebrities React to Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation

The White House held an official swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett Monday (October 26). evening, as she was officially confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

On social media, countless celebrities shared their reactions to Barrett's confirmation. However, many of the reactions from celebrities were negative, with many citing her lack of experience as well as her conservative views and their potential impact on the future legality of Roe v. Wade.

Both Katie Couric and Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler brought up the fact that Barrett was a trustee at a Christian school that refused to hire gay teachers or accept students who had LGBTQ+ parents.

"[Three] of the justices on the Supreme Court were put there by presidents who lost the popular vote," Mark Ruffalo tweeted. "There was the unjust denial of Obama’s pick in Merrick Garland and now the travesty of Amy Coney Barret by a president 10 points behind in the polls. The Supreme Court needs balance."

"Don't overlook state-level races," Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote. "Today's Supreme Court confirmation is further reason we need Democratic state legislatures that will defend our fundamental rights."

"If you support... LGBTQ+ equality ... Voting rights ... Health care access ... Workers' rights ... Right to a safe & legal abortion..." Dylan O'Brien tweeted, along with links to resources on how to "flip the states blue."

See reactions from these stars and more, below.