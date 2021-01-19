It’s Trump’s Final Day in Office and People Have Some Thoughts

As boy band *NSYNC once said: “Bye Bye Bye!”

Tuesday (January 19) marks President Donald Trump’s final full day in office—and many folks aren't letting him go so quietly into the night.

After a tumultuous four years, including two impeachments, Trump’s term has come to an end despite his ongoing, false claims that the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won, was fraudulent. Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet during the last few days of his presidency (partly due to his Twitter ban) and not much is known about how he will spend his last moments in the White House, though he's expected to make a few pardons today.

CNN reports that he is expected to release a video sharing what he feels has been his administration's greatest accomplishments.

Breaking from both tradition and etiquette, the president will also not be attending Biden's inauguration Wednesday (January 20), as he has decided to fly home before the president-elect is sworn in. First Lady Melania Trump will also not give Jill Biden a private tour of the White House living quarters, as is tradition between the outgoing and incoming first lady.

President-elect Joe Biden will take office at 12:00pm EST on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony will include performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Below, check out some hilarious reactions about President Donald Trump’s final day in office from Twitter: