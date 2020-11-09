Eva Longoria apologized for comments she made about Black female voters.

In an appearance on MSNBC, the actress-activist was asked about the impact Latina women had on the presidential race, to which she replied, "Women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1."

Longoria's response was met with criticism and online backlash, as Twitter users accused her of “anti-Blackness” and “the erasure of Black Latinx women" due to her heralding Latina women as the "real heroines."

The Desperate Housewives star took to Twitter to apologize, where she said her wording was “not clear” and that she didn’t want to contribute to the “history in our community of anti-Blackness."

"I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN."

She added, "My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that. There is such a history ... of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"

Actress Kerry Washington supported her fellow actress and friend, tweeting, "I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels."

Longoria actively supported President-elect Joe Biden at a number of events in the state of Florida and across the country.