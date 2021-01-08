Lady Gaga Calls for Trump to Be Impeached

Lady Gaga has asked for Donald Trump's impeachment as President of the United States.

On Thursday (January 7), the "Born This Way" singer shared her thoughts about the current events in America.

"I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from [a] future election," she tweeted. "The #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him."

The 25th amendment says that if the president is unable to do his job for whatever reason, the vice president will take over, meaning Mike Pence.

"He incited domestic terror," she added, referring to the riot at the Capitol. "How much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism."

See the tweet, below.

At the time of this article's publication, CNN reported that House Speaker Katherine Clark said that the House will move forward with the impeachment of Trump next week if he is not first removed by the vice president and the Cabinet.

During the election, Gaga supported Joe Biden by performing at a Democratic event. She also shared numerous social media posts sharing the reasons why she voted for Biden.

Last year, Trump addressed Gaga's appearance in his opponent's campaign via Twitter. “Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of 'Artists Against Fracking.' This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices…” Trump wrote.

He continued, “#LadyGaga MOCKS #Pennsylvania AND IS AGAINST FRACKING! Good move Biden! Actually, Thank You! #Election2020 #Trump2020”