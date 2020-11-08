Celebrities Like Jennifer Lawrence, John Legend and More Take to the Streets to Celebrate Joe Biden Victory

Celebrities are still celebrating Joe Biden's projected 2020 presidential election victory in the streets.

On Saturday (November 7), countless celebrities participated in a car parade in West Hollywood. Gwyneth Paltrow was seen driving in her convertible with her husband in the passenger seat, while model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was seen dancing in her car along the parade route.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who have been vocal about their support for Biden, opened their car's sunroof to cheer and wave a Biden flag. Pop singer Madison Beer was also spotted driving in her car behind Legend and Teigen.

Jennifer Lawrence was in Boston when the results came in. The actress began running up and down the street in her pajamas. She shared a hilarious video of the moment on her Twitter account.

America Ferrera was seen holding a Biden Harris poster alongside a busy highway in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Spike Lee popped a bottle of champagne in a crowded street.

See videos and photos of stars celebrating, below.