President Joe Biden Just Joined Truth Social and He’s Already Trolling: ‘Thought It Would Be Very Funny’

President Joe Biden has found himself on a new social media platform, Truth Social.

Biden's account, named Biden HQ, is headed by his campaign for re-election and shared its first post to the social media platform owned by disgraced former president Donald Trump.

"Well. Let's see how this goes. Converts welcome!" Biden's first post read.

The campaign officials told Fox News that they are "injecting our message" into the Republican primary in an attempt to combat misinformation about Biden that may appear on the social media platform.

Campaign officials also told Fox News that joining the platform was an attempt of "meeting voters where they are," though it stressed that "there's very little 'truth' happening on Truth Social."

"Republicans can’t even agree on a Speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same," a campaign official told the news outlet.

Officials went on to share that they intend to hold "MAGA accountable on their own platform." They then went on to single out a post that Biden posted to his Twitter account that showed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley attacking Trump.

A spokesperson for Trump shared a statement to Fox News over the fact that Biden joined Trump's social media platform.

"Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens," Steven Cheung said.

"Unfortunately for Biden, his continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work and they’ll be ratioed to oblivion," he concluded.