President Biden Accidentally Refers to Taylor Swift as Britney Spears While Pardoning Turkey

Oops! President Joe Biden accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as Britney Spears at the 2023 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning — but at least he got the turkeys' names right!

The White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony took place Monday (20).

During the pre-Thanksgiving ceremony, Biden pardoned two turkeys named Liberty and Bell and, while attempting to reference Swift's Eras Tour stop in Brazil, accidentally called her by the name of the "Toxic" singer.

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the [Beyonce] Renaissance tour or... or Britney’s tour... She’s down... it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now," he said.

Watch the silly slip-up, below.

During the event, Biden, who celebrated his 81st birthday today, also joked about his age.

"As much of you know, it’s difficult turning 60. This is the 76th anniversary of this event. I want you to know I wasn’t there, and I was too young to make it up," he quipped.

National Turkey Federation Chairman Steve Lykken told reporters that Liberty and Bell were listening to music prior to the ceremony and could "confirm" the lucky birds are Swifties.

The 42-pound turkeys came from a family farm in Willmar, Minn.

This past weekend, Swift performed three concerts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as part of her Eras Tour, which Biden referenced.

The shows made headlines after more than 1,000 people were treated for heat-related illnesses during night one, which took place outdoors during a heat wave.

One fan, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, suffered a cardiac arrest during Swift's set. Benevides later died.