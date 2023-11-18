Taylor Swift Postpones Brazil Concert Due to Heat After Fan’s Death

Taylor Swift officially postponed her second concert in Brazil.

On Saturday (Nov. 18), the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was scheduled to perform the second of three shows at Nilton Santos Stadium. Fans entered the stadium on Saturday beginning at 3 PM for VIP ticket holders and after for general admission fans. Due to the floor not having assigned seats, fans lined up in early hours of the morning after officials released updates regarding safety protocols for the second night. Firefighters doused fans with cold water while they sang "Cruel Summer" outside the concert venue.

Swift made the official decision just hours before the second show would have begun. She released a statement via an Instagram Story.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift posted in her stylized typeface, similar to her handwriting. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Shortly after, the Brazilian concert promoter T4F posted a statement to Instagram that the show will be rescheduled for Monday (Nov. 20).

"Due to adverse weather conditions and prioritizing public safety, today's concert, November 18, by Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at the Nilton Santos Stadium - Engenhão has been rescheduled for Monday, November 20th," the statement read. "All tickets for Saturday's performance will remain valid for Monday's show. More information about tickets and policies for Monday's show will be released soon on official channels."

Airlines GOL Linhas Aéreas and LATAM Brasil are allowing fans to change their flights free of charge.

The decision came after her first show on Friday (Nov. 17), when a heat warning was in effect. Before the concert began, 23-year-old attendee Ana Clara Benevides died due to cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, over a thousand people reportedly sought medical attention after passing out or getting sick due to heat-related illnesses.