Video of Andy Dick Groping Ivanka Trump Resurfaces After His Arrest for Sexual Battery

Footage of Andy Dick groping Ivanka Trump while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! has resurfaced following the 52-year-old comedian's arrest for sexual battery earlier this week.

In the clip, taken from a 2007 episode of the show, Dick makes a comment about the glitter on Trump's legs and proceeds to rub them. Trump appears taken aback, but attempts to laugh it off as she slaps Dick's hand away.

“Oh wait, did I say I was single? I thought I had a boyfriend,” Trump says as Kimmel rises from his seat to intervene.

"Please don't touch Ivanka," Kimmel says, joking Donald Trump will "kill both" of them.

In a longer clip, Kimmel and his security team can be seen dragging Dick off set.

"He was a little out of it," Kimmel later told Extra of Dick's appearance on Live. "[Ivanka] came out… he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet.”

Dick actually addressed the incident himself in an Instagram post last year. “The time I ‘groped’ Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live," he wrote alongside a screenshot from the episode. "Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security."

The post was shared several months after he was fired from two films due to allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Dick, who has a history of controversial sexual behavior, was charged on Monday (July 2) with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery for allegedly touching and making inappropriate comments to a woman as she passed him on a sidewalk. His arraignment is set for July 18.