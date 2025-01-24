What Audrey Hepburn’s Son *Really* Thinks About Ivanka Trump’s Inaugural Ball Gown Tribute

Ivanka Trump shined at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown on Monday (Jan. 20).

The stunning dress was an homage to Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn's look in the 1954 film Sabrina.

Following Ivanka's tribute to Hepburn, the leading lady's son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, noted he wasn't surprised by the first daughter's style choice.

"It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her, to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one – the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother’s passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King’s day. What a cocktail!" he told the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Wait, Did Facebook Make Users Follow Trump + Vance Accounts?

"Over the past 71 years her legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transnational. Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way," Ferrer added.

According to Page Six, Ivanka was "honored" to wear the black-and-white strapless gown featuring a ruffled trim and floral motifs.

The 43-year-old was "incredibly grateful [to the] Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for creating this masterpiece, capturing the original artistry and elegance with remarkable precision and craftsmanship."

"She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life," a rep for Ivanka, who has long viewed Hepburn as an inspiration, told the outlet.