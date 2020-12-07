Ivanka Trump’s Obnoxious Photo of Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore Is Prime Meme Real Estate

Donald Trump added to Mount Rushmore? Twitter hates to see it.

On Monday (December 7), Ivanka Trump tweeted an "amazing" throwback photo of her father, President Donald Trump, visiting Mount Rushmore.

The image makes it look though Trump is the fifth presidential bust on the iconic monument, something he has actually mentioned wanting a few times in the past.

Naturally, the visual inspired Twitter users to create their own renderings of Mount Rushmore featuring Trump.

“He has more rocks in his head than the four presidents carved into Mount Rushmore,” one user snarkily replied.

The snapshot his daughter posted is similar to one the president had tweeted back in August, when he denied a report in The New York Times that said that a member of his administration had contacted the governor of South Dakota last year to inquire about the process of adding another president to the sculpture.

Trump claimed it was "never suggested," although "based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!"

While adding presidents to Mount Rushmore has been a topic discussed by the public over the years, the National Park Service says it's not going to happen. According to Business Insider, there are two reasons why a fifth president won't be added to the sculpture: there's no usable rock and it goes against the artist's vision.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions and responses from Twitter: