Karlie Kloss revealed that she has tried to convince the Trump family to accept the presidential election results, to no avail.

On Wednesday (January 6), the former Victoria's Secret model addressed the Washington, D.C. Capitol riot.

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic," she tweeted. "Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

After tweeting, one fan replied asking her to "tell your sister-in-law and brother-in-law." Karlie is married to Joshua Kushner, who is the brother of Jared Kushner. Jared is Ivanka Trump's husband, which makes Jared and Ivanka Karlie's in-laws. Ivanka is Donald Trump's daughter and serves as the "Advisor to the President."

Karlie simply responded to the fan's tweet, "I’ve tried."

See the tweets, below.

Last year, on Watch What Happens Live, Karlie revealed her political beliefs and shared who she would be voting for. She confirmed that she voted democrat in 2016 and planned to do the same in 2020, casting her vote for Joe Biden.

In 2019, Ivanka admitted to British Vogue that being related to a family with apparently different political beliefs has been hard. “I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life," she claimed.