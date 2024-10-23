Ivanka Trump and Daughter Arabella Shake It Off at Eras Tour After Donald Declares He ‘Hates’ Taylor Swift

Ivanka Trump and 13-year-old daughter Arabella showed their love for Taylor Swift at the singer's Miami concert just weeks after Donald Trump bashed the pop superstar.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted at one of Swift's Miami Eras Tour stops this past weekend.

According to Page Six, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer is Arabella's "favorite" artist.

Despite his granddaughter being a Swiftie, the former president doesn't have the same love for the "Lover" singer.

After Swift endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Donald was fuming.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," he angrily declared on social media platform Truth Social.

Swift kicked off the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in in Florida.

Always full of surprises, the 34-year-old pop star added some new costumes to her tour collection.

Swift dazzled in a new black and gold snake bodysuit during the Reputation portion of the concert, fueling the rumors that she will soon drop Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Previously, she wore a black and red outfit during that section of the Eras Tour.

For her Fearless era, Swift debuted a new silver and blue sequined dress paired with matching cowboy boots.

Swift's show in Miami was her first after a brief break during which she spent some quality time with her NFL beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.