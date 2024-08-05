Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Released From ICU After Bike Accident

Angelina Jolie's son Pax has been released from the ICU after a scary bike accident.

The incident occurred on July 29 as the 20-year-old was riding an e-bike in Los Angeles while not wearing a helmet.

He was reportedly riding in an area with heavy traffic when he collided with a stationary vehicle at a red light and suffered a head injury and hip pain.

Now, a close friend of the family told Entertainment Tonight that Pax is reportedly on the mend, though his healing will take time.

"He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the friend revealed.

READ MORE: Is Brad Pitt Allowed to See His Kids With Angelina Jolie?

"Pax and Angelina are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received," they added.

According to the outlet, Jolie has been by her son's side every step of the way to aid in his recovery, and his siblings have also been supportive.

Those siblings include Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18 and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom Jolie shares with Brad Pitt.

However, in the years since Jolie and Pitt's complicated and lengthy divorce, many of the kids are seemingly estranged from Pitt.

Most recently, Shiloh filed paperwork to have the surname Pitt legally dropped from her name so that she could go by Shiloh Jolie.

Per ET, Shiloh allegedly "hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself."

Pitt was reportedly "upset" over the name change.

Similarly, Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at a school event for Spelman College, and Vivienne was reportedly credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for the Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders that she helped her mom produce.

In July, a source revealed that Pitt has "virtually no contact" with any of the children.