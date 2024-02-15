Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Once Jumped Out of a Plane for Her

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband once declared his love for the actress in a daredevil way.

Jonny Lee Miller opened up about his daring act of love for Jolie in an interview with Radio X.

"I was dating a young lady called Angelina and she said, 'Let's do something exciting this weekend,'" Miller explained.

"'Why don't we go to Hemet, which is just outside L.A., and jump out of an airplane?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, sounds great,'" he shared.

Miller praised Jolie and shared that she kept her cool in the situation. He even referred to her as "fearless."

"She was cool as a cucumber. Fearless, that woman. And so, we did tandem jumps and I'm not going to lie, I found it terrifying, but I did it anyway," Miller said.

READ MORE: How Angelina Jolie's Kids 'Saved' Her During Brad Pitt Divorce

He shared that the former couple jumped from a plane three times.

"We went back because we did this program where you do a bit more technical stuff each jump. Then we trained for a solo jump, and thank goodness it was too windy, so we didn't do the solo jump," Miller explained.

Miller and Jolie were previously married from 1996 to 1999. They met in 1995 on the set of Hackers.

They have remained good friends since their split, and Jolie spoke highly of Miller in an interview with Buzzfeed in 2014.

"That's where I met Jonny, who is still a great friend. So I think of him when I think of that. Although, I'm sure the movie looks so ancient now, but we had a lot of fun making that," she told the outlet.