Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt ‘Choked,’ Hit Their Kids During 2016 Flight Altercation

New details have emerged about the infamous 2016 flight altercation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that involved their kids.

The couple share six kids together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

The case was previously anonymous, filed as Jane Doe on behalf of Jolie, but in August 2022 she was revealed as the plaintiff in the suit against Pitt.

According to the new countersuit reported by Page Six, Jolie alleged that Pitt "choked" and "hit" the children and "grabbed" Jolie by the head.

Allegedly, he "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."

The new information prompted the hashtag #BradPittIsAnAbuser to trend on Twitter Tuesday (Oct. 4) afternoon.

The filing also alleges that "he poured beer on Jolie; at another [point], he poured beer and red wine on the children."

When Jolie tried to stop Pitt, he "threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow," the suit claims.

Even more distressing, the children apparently banded together to protect each other from the fight, and were "choked" and "struck in the face" by Pitt in the process.

"Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop," the documents said.

According to The Daily Beast, the filing continued, "They were all frightened. Many were crying. Pitt periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them."

When they landed, Pitt allegedly prevented them from deplaning for about 20 minutes, the filing said.

It stated that, "After a child intervened and demanded to leave, Pitt finally relented. But once outside the plane door, Pitt again physically abused one of their children. He also grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, causing one of the children to beg, 'Don’t hurt her.'"

He then let Jolie go, but "called her a 'b----,' before adding, 'F--- you, f--- you all.'"

While the exact details are new, the case is from 2016, when Pitt was under investigation for child abuse by the FBI over the private plane incident.

Jolie even allegedly submitted photos and some of the kids' journals as evidence.

Ultimately, no charges were pursued, however, the altercation led to Jolie filing for divorce just six days later.

Apparently, Jolie's team says that the FBI had "probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day."

After the divorce, Pitt gave up drinking.

Many fans posted in support of Jolie online.

"My heart breaks for them. To have your father abuse your mother in front of you and then choke and hit you when you try to intervene? So f---ing awful. Wishing Brad the absolute worst. Angie and her children continue to thrive," another fan tweeted.