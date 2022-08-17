Angelina Jolie Revealed as Plaintiff in Previously Anonymous FBI Lawsuit Regarding Brad Pitt

In 2016, Brad Pitt was reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services for an alleged physical altercation with his 15-year-old son, Maddox.

Now, the plaintiff in the anonymous 2016 lawsuit has been revealed as Angelina Jolie, then married to Pitt.

Apparently, Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt "physically and verbally assaulted" both her and their children aboard a private plane.

According to a Puck report, Politico first shared a short item referring to an anonymous case involving a Jane Doe and a private plane and speculated that the case was describing an altercation between Jolie and Pitt based on several details.

Now, that speculation has been confirmed.

At the time, the FBI agent noted that Pitt allegedly shouted things like "You’re f---ing up this family," while grabbing Jolie by the shoulders.

Jolie also claimed that another physical altercation occurred during the flight that caused her to sustain injury to her elbow. She also accused Pitt of pouring beer on her.

Pitt has denied all accusations and publicly gave up drinking following the incident.

In 2017, he told GQ Style, "I can't remember a day since I got out of college where I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something."

According to Variety, Jolie's complaint stated, "Ms. Doe has been seeking the withheld information for [several] years in an effort to ensure that her children receive qualified…care and…counseling to address harm suffered…Information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm. The persistent denial of that information to Ms. Doe…a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system."

Meanwhile, in 2016 when the alleged incident occurred, Pitt's team issued a statement to People denying all allegations.

"He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," they said.

The couple's highly-publicized divorce followed the incident.