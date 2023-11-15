Anne Hathaway Was Told Her Career Would ‘Fall Off’ by Age 35

Anne Hathaway has always been "really upfront" about her career ambitions.

The 41-year-old actress shot to fame when she took on the leading role in Disney's The Princess Diaries in 2001 and just over a decade later won an Oscar for her role as Fantine in Les Miserables but was warned that her career would "fall off a cliff" before she turned 40 and yet she feels as if she is "still growing" in Hollywood.

She told Porter magazine: "I’ve always been really upfront about being an ambitious person. I have goals, I have dreams; they don’t look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I’m still pursuing them.

"There’s really good seasoning on the pan in a lot of the relationships in my life, and I feel like I’m still growing. When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face."

The Devil Wears Prada star, who has Jonathan, 7, and 3-year-old Jack with husband Adam Shulam, went on to add that it is "fantastic" that women's careers last longer these days and that while she is "proud" of a lot, still believes there is a lot to "fix" within the industry.

She said: "The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade – someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix."