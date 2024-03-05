The Adorable Way Anne Hathaway Got a Group of Her Fans to Calm Down

Anne Hathaway is going viral for channeling her inner Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia (a.k.a. her iconic character from 2001's The Princess Diaries).

In a resurfaced video, Hathaway is seen speaking to a group of Italian fans while wearing a glittery hot pink mini dress.

"Calma, calma, amore," she repeatedly said in Italian to the shouting group of fans near her car as a security guard lurks nearby.

"I cannot take photos with everyone, but I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo," the actress offered once the crowd fell into a hush.

"I cannot sign, there's too many of you," she continued, adding "I'm sorry" in Italian.

"But I want you to have something so if you'd like I'll just wave a little bit. Thank you for understanding. Thank you for waiting," she said.

When one fan still begged for a personal photo and autograph, Hathaway reaffirmed her offer.

"I cannot take it with you because then I have to take one with everyone. There's too many. But thank you so much. Grazie," she said.

In a viral tweet about the video, a fan said, "At this point, Anne Hathaway should open up an academy for celebrities on how to graciously decline fans and make them listen."

Many other fans on Twitter/X drew comparisons between Hathaway and her Princess Diaries character, who becomes known for her grace and kindness in the film series.

"She will not be called queen of Genovia for nothing," one person tweeted.

"Cos she's the Queen of Genovia. That's why she's like that," another fan agreed.

Others called Hathaway "gracious and elegant" and "majestic."

The Devil Wears Prada star is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy with Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You, which drops this spring. The film follows a 40-year-old mother who takes her daughter to Coachella and ends up in a relationship with a 24-year-old pop star and boy band member.