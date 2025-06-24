You Will Literally Never Guess Who Just Weighed In on Trump’s Bombing of Iran

Antoine Dodson first went wildly viral in a pre-TikTok internet era during an appearance on his local news station in 2010.

Now, 15 years later, he's weighing in on current news events and warning Americans to "hide your missiles because the U.S. is bombing everybody around here!"

Dodson, of viral "Hide yo' kids, hide yo' wife" fame, shared a video on TikTok of him recreating his original viral moment with a current events spin.

"Well, obviously, y'all need to hide your army, hide your soldiers and hide your missiles because the U.S. is bombing everybody around here. So I'm just letting you know now, so you can run and tell that, homeboy," Dodson says in the clip, mimicking his 2010 viral footage.

Watch below.

Dodson even doubled down with a second upload trying to match the "energy" of his first viral moment from years ago.

In another video uploaded to TikTok, Dodson clarified he does "not support bombing Iran in any shape, form or fashion."

Dodson is best known for his appearance on a July 2010 Alabama news broadcast.

After a home intruder attempted to assault his sister, Dodson’s passionate appeal—"Hide yo' kids, hide yo' wife, ‘cause they rapin’ everybody out here!"—struck a chord and quickly went viral.

The Gregory Brothers, famous for their “Auto‑Tune the News” remixes, transformed the viral star's impromptu interview into the chart‑topping “Bed Intruder Song.” The catchy mashup reached No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 100,000 copies on iTunes, with Dodson reportedly receiving a 50 percent of the profits.

The viral song became YouTube’s most‑viewed non‑major‑label video of 2010 and earned the “Meme of the Year” trophy at the Urlies awards.

Dodson also performed at the 2010 BET Hip Hop Awards and used his song proceeds and merchandise sales to move his family out of the projects.

