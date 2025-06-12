‘60s Pop Icon Connie Francis Sweetly Reacts to 63-Year-Old ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Going Viral

A decades-old song from a music star who was popular in the late '50s through the '70s is going wildly viral online, and now the singer behind the nearly forgotten pop B-side has weighed in on her newfound virality.

In a video that's been viewed more than 17 million times on TikTok as of publishing, Connie Francis glamorously lip-synchs to her delightfully charming track "Pretty Little Baby" while cuddling her pet Shih Tzu on her couch at home.

"First time I’ve lip-synched to this 63-year-old recording of mine!" Francis captioned the clip. Watch below!

This past weekend, the '60s pop icon joined TikTok to thank her fans, new and old, for their support and love, and for giving a new life to her 63-year-old song in such an unexpected way.

"I'm flabbergasted and excited about the huge buzz my 1962 recording of 'Pretty Little Baby' is making all over the world. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is captivating new generations of audiences is truly overwhelming for me," she shared, adding, "Thank you, TikTok."

"Pretty Little Baby" was originally released in 1962. The song was featured on Francis' album Connie Francis Sings 'Second Hand Love' & Other Hits.

Thanks to its newfound vitality on TikTok, the song broke onto Spotify's Global and U.S. charts for the first time this past May.

"The first I learned of it [going viral] was when [a friend] called to advise me that I had 'a viral hit.' Clearly out of touch with present day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: 'What’s that?' Thank you everyone!" she told People last month.

ABC News reports the song has now been used in over 17 million videos on the app, and has been used in videos from everyone from Kim Kardashian to influencer Mikayla Nogueira.

Listen to Connie Francis' "Pretty Little Baby":